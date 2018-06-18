Alabama Sen. Doug Jones headlines Democratic fundraiser

Gubernatorial candidates, former Nashville mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, and U.S. Senate candidate, former Nashville mayor and Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen, attended the event.

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, was the keynote speaker.

“I believe we need to stay focused on the matters that are important to the people of Tennessee,” Dean told the crowd of more than 1,000. “The voters of this state want a governor who has common sense, is going to be practical, pragmatic and who is going to work hard and get things done.”

He said Tennessee is a diverse state that’s growing and changing.

“This is a state that is always moving forward,” he said. “We need to treat each individual with respect and dignity. We are all in this together. It’s west, middle and east, but we’re all in this together. When we’re all doing well and all succeeding, the state succeeds.”

He said Democrats need to “keep focus on the positive. The positives and the things we need to do are education, jobs and health care. That should be our goal. Get those things right and Tennessee’s best days are to come.”

Fitzhugh said the Democratic Party and interest in Democratic candidates has grown.

“Rooms that would have 10 people now have 20 or 30,” he said. “We’re seeing younger Democrats taking the reign of leadership. We’re seeing our party is not just as strong as it was when we were in the majority in Nashville and Washington, it is stronger.”

He said places where there ballots had no Democratic candidates, “now are chocked full of candidates. Our streets are filled with women, with students, with veterans, with parents and with Tennesseans who are concerned about our world. They are not going to let our communities and our nation to be taken over by those with their own self interests.”

Bredesen was also pleased by the re-growth of the Democratic Party.

“It’s good to look out and see the number of people in this room tonight,” he said. “We Democrats have had a dry spell over the past few years, and I think that’s coming to an end. We need a robust, two-party system here in Tennessee so you can keep on delivering what you have in the past.”

Jones fought off Republican candidate and former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama in December in one of the most Republican-leaning states in the union.

“When I see this room, I don’t just see Democrats. I see Tennesseans,” Jones said. “I see Tennessee. You don’t see Tennessee in a gathering of Republicans.”

He told the crowd that “elections have consequences, and once again, the core values of the Democratic Party are being heard loud and clear. The value we’ve had for generations – decency, honesty, dignity and respect, giving hate no safe harbor, leaving no one in our society behind – a value that knows America is not just a country but is an idea, held up by our values and our quest for the common good.”

He said, as a Democrat, he wanted the party to lead America into the future.

“Not just because I want us to win in an us-against-them election. I want this party, I want each of us to rise to meet a moment. An awaking of people to join this political system, simply because they want to take their country back and they want their voices heard.”

“When properly run, government is a powerful force for good. It is good in raising people from poverty, in educating both the workforce and the populous, ensuring rights and respect, equality to all Americans, in empowering an entrepreneurial spirit. We make sure we have clean water and clean air, in keeping our country safe with a strong military.”

Jones said the world is “partisan” and “challenging.”

“But it is one that comes with incredible opportunity,” he said. “There is an energy there and even in this room. It’s not just a political energy. It’s an energy that comes from the heart to do good, to do justice, to do the right thing for all people. Our job is to challenge that energy, to seize that opportunity and show voters how we can truly represent them in the struggles they face every day.”

Democrats are running in all nine of Tennessee’s congressional districts this year, according to a fact sheet issued by the Tennessee Democratic Party. There are more than 100 state House and Senate candidates this year, as well.

Tennessee Democratic Party chair Mary Mancini said the quality of the candidates and the commitment of Democrats across the state is a sign of good things to come in the fall for the party.

“We have more than 100 candidates running for legislative seats, fantastic candidates in all nine congressional races, and top-tier candidates for the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races,” Mancini said. “Our message – that no matter who you are, where you live, or what you look like, you deserve the opportunity to create a better life for yourself and your family – is resonating all across the Volunteer State. We celebrate Saturday night's success and now we’re getting back to work to ensure we reach every possible Democratic voter in November. It’s a good year to be a Tennessee Democrat.”

Prior to the event, the Tennessee Republican Party issued a statement.

“Alabama Democrat Doug Jones is in Lebanon today, helping Tennessee Democrats raise money for Phil Bredesen. Not that that should be surprising to anyone. Doug Jones has been trying to hide his true liberal colors for months now. But actions speak louder than words. And Jones’ actions in Washington should be a warning to Tennesseans listening to Bredesen’s phony bipartisan campaign pitch.

“While Tennesseans are enjoying an economic boom, Doug Jones stood with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in criticizing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Just like Jones, Bredesen has also criticized the middle-class tax cuts that have delivered the following benefits to Tennesseans calling its benefits crumbs. [They include] $3.2 billion in wage increases at FedEx in Memphis, a $15 minimum wage at Unum in Chattanooga, $1,000 bonuses for employees at McKee foods and many, many more,” said state Republican Party chairman Scott Golden. “Under Republican leadership, Tennessee’s economy is roaring, thanks in large part to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Phil Bredesen, just like Doug Jones, likes to paint himself as a moderate Democrat who isn’t beholden to liberals like Chuck Schumer, but the reality is far different. If Bredesen and Jones had their way, there would have been no tax cuts, no bigger paychecks and no bonuses. Tennesseans won’t be fooled by Phil Bredesen’s phony rhetoric.”