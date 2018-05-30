Diane Black: Porn 'big part of the root cause' in school shootings

In an audio of Black speaking to pastors in audio obtained by the Huffington Post, Black asked what is making students more violent.

She starts by asking why there has been more violence at schools and seemed to say that it was not because of guns.

"There are not any more guns," she says in the recording. "I think it's deterioration of the family."

The congresswoman said that leads to kids looking for another outlet, including violent movies.

"Pornography," she said. "It's available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there's pornography there."

The remarks were made at Safe Harbor in Clarksville.

"All of this is available without parental guidance. I think that is a big part of the root cause," she said.

Black also said unwed parents are partially to blame for school shootings.

"We've got to find ways where we have, even if we have a pregnancy where we have both of the parents married, they still understand they're a parent," she said.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Tennessee governor's race Likely Republican.

— Eric Garcia, CQ-Roll Call