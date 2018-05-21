Blaydes announces candidacy for District 2 Wilson County commissioner

District 2 encompasses parts of Normandy Heights, Chandler Pointe, Cobblestone Landing, Willoughby Station, Hickory Hills and Silverstone subdivisions within the city of Mt. Juliet and other areas in Wilson County not within the Mt. Juliet city limits.

“In short, if you vote at Mt. Juliet Elementary School on West Division, you are in District 2,” Blaydes said. “I am retired after working 40 years for American Airlines. Therefore, I have the time to devote as a Wilson County commissioner and to actively participate on the committees where I appointed. I have and will continue to attend other community meetings that concern Wilson County residents in order to keep apprised of current events and activities.”

Blaydes said his qualifications and experience include extensive mediation, arbitration, negotiations and budgeting. He said he knows how to work with people, handle difficult situations and be an effective communicator.

“Most importantly, I know how to listen,” he said. I will ask to attend homeowner association meetings to update the members on important issues and concerns in Wilson County. I will vote the will of my constituency at Wilson County Commission meetings. I will also work with the Mt. Juliet city commissioners to help improve our city and neighborhoods.”

Blaydes said there are three important areas that must be addressed and need a resolution, education, including schools and teachers, police and fire and growth of the county.

He said Wilson County has grown 16.5 percent between 2010 and 2016, and in 2017, there was another estimated 3.3 percent increase.

“Infrastructure is a very important part of progress and must be addressed by the Wilson County Commission,” Blaydes said. “My experience in budgeting will be helpful when the Wilson County Commission goes through the budget process. I will always be available to listen to you, your concerns and issues. I can be contacted by email, tnbasshwb@tds.net or by phone at 615-477-9383. I would appreciate your support and vote.”

Early voting will begin July 18 and continue through July 28. The nearest early voting precinct is Charlie Daniels Park for District 2. Election Day will be Aug. 2, and the voting precinct is Mt. Juliet Elementary School on West Division St.