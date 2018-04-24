Pody to lead key joint subcommittee

Pody, R-Lebanon, was appointed chairman of the Joint Government Operations Committee’s Commerce, Labor, Transportation and Agriculture Subcommittee. The subcommittee hears all rules and regulations promulgated by departments, commissions, boards, agencies or councils of state government regarding commerce, banking, insurance, farming, roads and motor vehicles, among other matters. It also conducts reviews of government entities, which have jurisdiction on the subjects.

The committee scheduled multiple hearings for the summer.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this capacity and will continue to work hard to make good public policy decisions that not only helps Tennessee’s government and its agencies work in a more cost-efficient manner, but that also focuses on serving the people of this state more effectively,” Pody said. “These committees touch issues of great importance to the state of Tennessee and the people of Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties. I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this capacity and look forward to making a positive impact for the citizens of Senate District 17.”

Pody also serves as vice-chair on the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.