Three candidates drop out of races

Wilson County Commissioner Terry Muncher will not seek re-election after he withdrew from the District 18 race. Sarah Haston withdrew from the Lebanon Special School District Board of Education race, and Don “Howdy” Roberson withdrew his challenge for Wilson County trustee.

Wilson County will have several seats up for election, including Wilson County mayor and all 25 Wilson County Commission seats. Other offices include trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds and five constables.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have one at-large seat up for election, while Wilson County Board of Education zones 2, 4 and 6 will be on ballots.

Former state Sen. Mae Beavers will challenge incumbent Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. Hutto has served as Wilson County mayor since 2010, while Beavers served as Wilson County commissioner from 1990-94 before she served in both houses of the Tennessee legislature until last year.

Seven current Wilson County commissioners will run opposed this year, including Bobby Franklin in District 3; Terry Scruggs in District 7; Sara Patton in District 9; John Gentry in District 11; Terry Ashe in District 12; Gary Keith in District 17; and William Glover in District 19.

Seven districts will have new representatives as current commissioners chose not to seek re-election, including Becky Siever in District 1; Adam Bannach in District 2; Jeff Joines in District 14; Mike Justice in District 15; Terry Muncher in District 18; Cindy Brown in District 21; and Jim Emberton in District 25.

Robert Fields will challenge Tim Roehler in District 1, while Howard Blaydes, Cyndi Bannach and Jeff Hartline seek the District 2 seat. Tommy Jones, Bob Clarke and Michael Ramsey will battle in the District 14 race, and Chris Dowell and Charmaine Major will run for the District 15 seat.

Lauren Breeze will face Bob Richie in District 18, while Mike Kurtz will face Eugene Muray in District 21, and John Wayne Hamblen, Justin Smith, Arlie Bragg and Preston George face off for the District 25 seat.

Incumbent Chad Barnard will face Ken Shorey in District 4; incumbent Jerry McFarland will face Bill Jones in District 5; incumbent Kenny Reich will face Kevin Graves in District 6; and incumbent Frank Bush will face Kevin Costley in District 8.

Stephen Thomas will challenge incumbent Dan Walker in District 10, while Phillip DeLozier and Dallas Farmer will challenge District 13 incumbent Sonja Robinson.

Todd Almond will face incumbent Diane Weathers in District 16, and Michael Anthony Neal will challenge incumbent Annette Stafford in District 20.

District 22 incumbent Wendell Marlowe will face Matt Wilson, John Jankowich and Henry Jackson. Incumbent Sue Vanatta will face Billy King in District 23, while Kristi Galligan will challenge incumbent Joy Bishop in District 24.

Incumbent Robert Bryan and challenger Ray Justice will vie for Wilson County sheriff. Incumbent Jim Major will face Al Partee Jr. for county trustee, while Jackie Murphy and Justin Davis will square off for register of deeds.

Incumbents Debbie Moss and Jim Goodall will run unopposed for circuit court clerk and county clerk, respectively.

Jacob Austin in Zone 1; Wesley Winthrop Thompson III in Zone 2, Frank Guzman and Alan Kaiser in Zone 3, Jenny Lenning-Faulk and Thomas Marshalek in Zone 4 and Ronnie Greer in Zone 5, will run for constable seats.

Wilson County and Lebanon school boards

Matt Mock and David Burks will challenge incumbent Bill Robinson in Zone 2, and Maurisa Pasick will challenge Linda Armistead in Zone 4, while Kimberly McGee will challenge Johnie Payton in Zone 6 for seats on the Wilson County Board of Education. Chad Karl and James “Rusty” Keith will challenge Zone 7 incumbent Gwynne Queener for seats on the Wilson County Board of Education.

In Lebanon, incumbent Steve Jones will run unopposed for Lebanon Special School District Board of Education.

State Primary Elections

State offices up for grab include governor, state Senate District 17, state House of Representatives Districts 46 and 57, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress District 6 and state executive committeeman and woman for District 17.

Republican candidates for governor include Diane Black, Randy Boyd, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee and Kay White. On the Democrat side, Karl Dean and Craig Fitzhugh are notable frontrunners. A host of independent candidates turned in petitions, including Mark CoonRippy Brown, Kenna Porter, of Old Hickory, and Heather Scott, of Mt. Juliet.

In the race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Bob Corker, who announced he won’t seek re-election, Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn appears to be the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in a field of about eight other GOP hopefuls. Phil Bredesen is the frontrunner on the Democrat side, and he will face Gary Davis and John Wolfe in that primary. About seven independent candidates round out the field.

Bob Corlew, of Mt. Juliet, will run for the U.S. Congress District 6 seat on the Republican ticket, along with Isaac Alan Choplosky, of Cookeville; Judd Matheny, of Tullahoma; Christopher Brian Monday, of Cookeville; John Rose, of Cookeville; and Lavern “Uturn LaVern” Vivio, of Springfield. Democrats in the race include Dawn Barlow, of Rickman; Christopher Martin Finley, of Nashville; Peter Heffernan, of Gallatin; and Merrilee Wineinger, of Hendersonville. Lloyd Dunn, of Portland, and David Ross, of White House, are independent candidates.

State Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, will face Mary Alice Carfi, D-Lebanon, in a rematch of last year’s special election for the state Senate District 17 seat in November. Both are unopposed in their respective primary races.

Incumbent state Rep. Clark Boyd will face Menda McCall Holmes in the Republican primary for the House District 46 seat, while Faye Northcutt-Knox will face Mark Cagle in the Democratic primary.

Susan Lynn will face Aaron Shane in the Republican primary for the House District 57 seat, and Jordan Cole is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Dwayne Craighead, Jerry Beavers, Jennifer Franklin Winfree and Terri Nicholson will run for spots on the Republican State Committee, and Aubrey Givens and Carol Brown Andrews will run for the Democrat State Committee.

The last day to register to vote for the county general and state primary elections is July 3. Early voting begins July 13.