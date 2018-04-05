Boyd invites Wilson County pastor, choir to state House chamber

Boyd, R-Lebanon, welcomed Senior Pastor John F. Hunn with Immanuel Baptist Church to serve as pastor of the day March 26 in the House chamber. Hunn is Boyd’s family pastor and is also a graduate of Cumberland University; he received his master of divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Since 2008, Hunn has dedicated himself to service and ministry in Lebanon.

“Pastor Hunn is not only my pastor, but he is also a friend, a prayer warrior and a trusted leader in our community,” said Representative Boyd. “It was an honor to host my good friend on the Tennessee House floor.”

Boyd also welcomed the voices of Wilson Central High School’s chamber choir. The choir performed a pair of songs last week during the start of the state House of Representatives meeting March 26.

The group performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” arranged by Lloyd Pfautsch, and “Walk Together, Children,” arranged by Moses Hogan.

Each choir member received a copy of a House resolution.

The Wilson Central Chamber Choir will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the Nashville Sounds game May 7 at 12:05 p.m. at First Tennessee Park. The Wilson Central choral program final concert and awards night will be April 24 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature the chamber choir, women’s chorale, Aca-Flockas and concert choir and a mass choir finale.

The group previously performed at several venues and events across state and also accepted an invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City next year.

“These young artists have dedicated countless hours to their craft, and it clearly showed,” Boyd said. “I thank them for blessing our legislative body with such a fantastic performance, and I speak for my colleagues when I say that we wish them all the best in the future.”

Boyd serves as a member of the House Insurance and Banking Committee. He is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources Committee and subcommittee. Boyd lives in Lebanon and represents House District 46, which includes Cannon and parts of Wilson and DeKalb counties.