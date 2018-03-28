Pastor’s tweet causes backlash

Locke, pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, tweeted his thoughts about the 60 Minutes interview of Daniels, who detailed an alleged affair with Trump.

“The funny thing is [Trump] is still the president, and she’s still a hooker. #StormyDanielsDay,” Locke tweeted.

The tweet caused a wave of responses, including from Father James Martin, who works at the Vatican.

“A funnier thing is that Jesus spent more of his time with prostitutes than with presidents. Funnier still, Jesus said, "Truly I tell you, the tax collectors and the prostitutes are going into the kingdom of God ahead of you." (Matthew 21:31),” Martin tweeted.

Locke continued to defend his tweet following the pushback, taking aim at liberals.

“Let me get this straight, we can say all manner of evil slanderous gossip about the leader of the free world with no respect to his office but be critical of a porn star, and you’re the bad guy? Haha. Carry on liberals,” he wrote.

Locke was at the center of controversy several times in the past, most recently as he spoke at Benchmark Church in Oliver Springs.

Locke appeared at the church as a guest speaker during revival at the church when Pulpit & Pen administrator Tim Weakley, who attended the event with his wife and son, confronted Locke about his personal life at the pulpit after a prayer.

“The biggest problem we have right now is this man right here is not living up to what a pastor needs to be,” he said.

Immediately, church members attempted to remove Weakley from the building and threatened to call the police, while Weakley claimed he was assaulted due to shoving from the group.

Locke, who did not leave the pulpit, said he was used to verbal attacks and attempted to continue with his message while Weakley and the group exchanged words.

The incident was not the first interaction between Locke and Pulpit & Pen, which has published a series of blogs this year on its website that take aim at Locke, claiming he is unfit to lead a church because of his personal life.

The blog posts focus on Locke’s estranged marriage and rumored affair with a church member and include text messages between Locke and his wife, who the blog claims is living in a women’s shelter out of state.

Locke took to Facebook to defend allegations made against him on the same day the latest Pulpit & Pen blog aimed at him was published. The post also came five days after the previous blog focused on his marriage.

“There’s so much I want to say to defend the truth. The hurt and betrayal is beyond anything I could’ve imagined,” Locke said. “To read such vicious lies and out of context things about a situation people are ignorant of is completely disabling. People will choose to believe whatever they want to.”

Locke said he could publicly dispute certain claims and provide verification, but he would allow God to fight for him, noting his children knew the truth and stand with him.

Last year, after he denounced Planned Parenthood, Locke received hundreds of thank-you letters from the organization. The letters were not a mistake. People from around the country made donations to the organization in Locke’s name following his video.

Locke said he was also sent hundreds of letters that said, “some of the most vitriolic, hate-filled, mean-spirited things you could ever imagine,” along with tampons, contraceptives and sex toys.

Locke has also targeted Target and Wilson County Schools, claiming county schools are indoctrinating Islam into seventh-grade students.