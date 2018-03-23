Doug Jones to headline Tennessee Democrats' annual fundraiser in Lebanon

In December, Jones beat Republican Roy Moore, who was plagued by allegations from multiple women of sexual harassment. With his victory, Jones became the first Democrat to win a Senate race since Richard Shelby, first elected as a Democrat in 1986 and 1992 before switching to the Republican Party in 1994.

Tennessee Democrats plan to hold the party's "Three Star Dinner," formerly known as the Jackson Day Dinner after President Andrew Jackson of Tennessee, the national party's founder, June 16.

The event will be at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon, a one-time Democratic stronghold now solidly Republican.

A Democratic shift was nearly pulled off in December when Mary Alice Carfi came within 307 votes of defeating now state Sen. Mark Pody in a District 17 special election. Pody won Wilson County by fewer than 100 votes. As it stands currently, Pody is unopposed in the Aug. 2 Republican primary while Carfi could face Mark Cagle in the Democratic primary. A win could set up a Carfi-Pody rematch in the Nov. 6 General Election for the District 17 state Senate seat. Both Pody and Carfi have filed petitions to run, but Cagle has not returned his petition. The qualifying deadline is April 5 at noon.

For the first time in years, state Democrats in 2018 have major candidates seeking high office. Former Gov. Phil Bredesen seeks to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and is expected to face Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn in the November election.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh of Ripley, meanwhile, seek the Democratic nomination for governor.

Major Republicans in the GOP primary are Congresswoman Diane Black, of Gallatin; businessman and former state Economic Commissioner Randy Boyd, of Knoxville; state House Speaker Beth Harwell, of Nashville and Franklin businessman Bill Lee.

The Democratic Party said those interested in attending the fundraiser may contact Sandra Sepulveda at sandra@tndp.org or 615-327-9779.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press contributed to this report.