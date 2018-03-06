Carfi announces repeat run for state Senate District 17 seat

In the two-and-a-half month-special election, Carfi came within 307 votes, or 2.6 percent, of defeating her Republican opponent in a solidly red district that consists of Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties.

“We came incredibly close to winning the District 17 seat in the special election last year,” Carfi said. “Because many volunteers put in a lot of hard work, we won three of the six counties in the district and lost Wilson by only 79 votes.

“Since the special election Dec. 19, people throughout District 17 have encouraged me to run again. People who weren’t able to volunteer in the special election are already stepping forward to do so in 2018. I can feel how excited and hopeful my fellow Tennesseans are for a chance to make their voices heard.

“I am running because it is time to take our state back. It’s time to focus on the issues that matter. It’s time to show our children that by giving others an opportunity to improve their education, their jobs and their health care, we make our state a better place to live.

As an attorney in a solo practice in Mt. Juliet, Carfi said she can relate to the issues that affect the small business owners throughout District 17.

“People are ready for our government to do something different. Our current senator is continuing down the same path he took in the House of Representatives. It is time for a change,” she said.

“We need representation that will make the lives of our citizens better by working to expand Medicaid, advocating for a wage that allows workers to provide for their families and demanding equal pay for equal work for women.”

Carfi said she believes in creating real jobs for Tennessee workers with wages that can sustain their families. She believes in letting teachers teach and students learn. “And I believe that no one should have to decide between feeding their family and paying for their prescriptions,” she said.

“I am running because I care about the people of our state. It is our state legislators’ job to pass laws that improve our state. My representatives haven’t been focusing on the things that matter. When hospitals are closing, and people can’t afford medical care, it doesn’t matter which bathroom a person uses.”

As a general practice attorney, Carfi said she often works with people who have differing opinions.

“It’s my job to bring these people together; to help them compromise when and where it’s necessary, so that a positive result can be agreed upon by all parties,” she said. “It’s time for some common sense in Tennessee’s Senate, and I ask for your support and your vote so I can bring this to our legislative body.”

Carfi grew up in Smith County, the daughter of Don and Phyllis Eckel, of Gordonsville. She is the granddaughter of the late Pete and Evelyn Watts, who owned Watts Angus Farm. Pete Watts was a well-known building contractor in Middle Tennessee and owner of Watts Construction Co.

She has one daughter, Alexia, 9, and is a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church, where she sings in the choir. She and her husband, Jamie, are both members of the Bert Coble Singers in Lebanon. She also serves on the Bert Coble Singers Leadership Team.

Carfi is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and the 15th Judicial District Bar Association. She is a graduate of Smith County High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Middle Tennessee State University. She received her law degree from Nashville School of Law. She was chosen as the best attorney in Mt. Juliet in 2018 and 2016.

For more information about Carfi and her campaign, visit electmaryalice.com and follow her on social media accounts on Facebook, ElectMaryAlice; Twitter @ElectMaryAlice; and Instagram, @ElectMaryAlice. Emails may be sent to info@maryalicecarfi.com or call 615-547-8046.