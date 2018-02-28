Dawn Barlow announces candidacy for US House race

Barlow was born in Cookeville and raised in Overton County. Growing up in a blue-collar working-class family in rural Tennessee, she said, taught her the value of hard work. She graduated from Livingston Academy in 1996 and Tennessee Technological University in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. She said her love of science and deep desire to help her fellow man guided her to medical school. She graduated from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in 2006. She completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine at Erlanger Hospital in 2010, where she served as chief resident in the department of internal medicine.

After completing her medical training, she returned home to live in Rickman. Since that time, she has cared for thousands of patients and their families. She practiced as a hospitalist at Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Saint Thomas Highlands in Sparta. In 2016, she joined Livingston Regional Hospital as the director of hospital medicine. She said she considers it a privilege to live her childhood dream of practicing medicine in her hometown.

Barlow said her toughest and most rewarding job starts at home – caring for her family. Her husband, Chris Barlow, served in the U.S. Air Force and is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University and is currently employed as the veterans service officer in Overton County. He is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5062 and American Legion Post 4. The couple is member of the Church of Christ and said they are committed to living a Christian life and passing along the Christian values of loving God and loving others to their three sons, John, 8, William, 6, and Owen, 3.

As a practicing physician in rural Tennessee, Barlow said she has firsthand knowledge of the problems and issues that affect the health and livelihood of Tennesseans. Her hands-on experience in caring for thousands of patients has provided unique insight into the struggles many Tennesseans experience. She said she currently seeks to serve the people of the Sixth District of Tennessee in a different manner by running for Congress.

She said she has seen too many families lose loved ones due to opiate addiction and the vulnerable preyed upon by the predatory marketing of opiates. She also said she has seen too many people suffer due to lack of access to medical care. She said she sees politicians taking taxpayer funded private jets while local veterans struggle to get transportation to their medical appointments. She said she sees the wealthiest 1 percent getting tax cuts while some soldiers must rely on food stamps to feed their families.

She said she continues to see profound poverty in the Sixth District of Tennessee while those on Wall Street continue to thrive. She said she sees Tennessee women who work just as hard as men in the same positions for less pay. She said she sees Tennesseans who work full-time jobs at minimum wage having to rely on public assistance just to make ends meet.

She said she fears for the safety of her children when dropping them off at school and knows other parents experience that very same fear every school day. She said she sees politicians serving lobbyists and special-interest groups instead of the people of the Sixth District of Tennessee. She said she knows “We can, and we must, do better than this.”

Barlow said she is unapologetically pro-life. As a pro-life woman with a background in science and medicine, she said she will be able to change the conversation in Washington and diligently fight for a child’s right to be born.

Barlow said she is a not a politician. She is a wife, a mother and a doctor with a servant’s heart. She has served the health care needs of the Sixth District of Tennessee and she wants to continue to serve those same people in Congress.

Barlow said she is not for sale. She said she will not be bought by lobbyists or special-interest groups. She said she will continue to do what she has always done – serve the people of the Sixth District of Tennessee.

