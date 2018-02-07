Shane announces campaign for District 57 state House seat

Shane will face incumbent state Rep. Susan Lynn in the Aug. 2 Republican primary. The qualifying deadline for the race is April 5 at noon.

Born in a small town in Ontario, Canada, Shane said he always admired the founding fathers’ emphasis on individual liberty, and felt like a constitutional republic was the absolute best form of government. He said he enjoys the freedoms as an American citizen.

In 2008, Shane moved to the U.S. and became a legal citizen. He met his wife, Deleah Jo Wiles. The couple has two children, Calan, 7, and Avalea, 5, and they attend Crosspoint Church in Mt. Juliet. Their children were both born in Tennessee, and Calan plays Little League baseball.

Aaron Shane started Shane Electric in 2011 and was voted best electric company in Mt. Juliet for the last five years in a row. He said by taking a business and common sense mentality to office, he would fight to protect individuals and families.

“Wilson County has been under attack at the state and county level for far too long,” Shane said. “We have county commissioners who voted to give themselves pay increases while raising our property taxes and people at the state level who have refused to protect our children, raised the gas, diesel and registration tax when our state has a $2 billion surplus and voted against our own state Constitution with the Copeland Cap. It is time that we have true representation brought back to our district.

“I will work to lower our taxes, give teachers the freedom to teach, protect our children and stop the out-of-control spending that is taking place at the state level. Unlike other politicians, our campaign will not accept donations from corporate PACs. I will work for you and your family, not lobbyist groups and the companies they represent.”

Shane said the main reasons for announcing his campaign were to help families who are struggling because of establishment politicians and special-interest groups that benefit from backroom deals while hurting the public, the gas tax and to protect the children in the community.

For more information on the Shane campaign, visit shane4staterep.com.