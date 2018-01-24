Gubernatorial candidates discuss education

Former state Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, did not attend the forum due to the death of her mother, Evelyn Louise Spruill. The funeral was Tuesday.

Beavers highlighted three key points to education in a statement released prior to the forum.

“Children need to be able to read by third grade before going onto higher levels. We need to bring back phonetic teaching of reading, and English immersion is vastly important for a non-English speaking child who will attend our Tennessee schools. Anyone who is an adult who can’t read will tell you how important that would have been for them,” Beavers said.

U.S. Congresswoman Diane Black, R-Tenn., also didn’t attend the forum due to a “scheduling conflict.”

Participating candidates included Republicans businessman Bill Lee, Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and former state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd and Democrats former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh.

Candidates answered questions on a variety of topics related to education, including teacher pay, state assessments, charter schools and more.

Dean said he would make teacher pay his No. 1 priority as governor, while Fitzhugh said he believed some of Gov. Bill Haslam’s previous teacher pay initiatives were “disingenuous,” but he would advocate and strive for consistent teacher pay increases.

Harwell noted the recent pay increases from the state referenced by Fitzhugh and said she would like to do more and would if the budget allowed. Boyd said he would like to re-examine the teacher pay formula and create steps to increase teacher pay.

Lee said the state must commit to teacher pay, which comes down to managing and figuring out a way to provide teacher pay increases.

Candidates also discussed state assessments and the previous failures of TN Ready.

Fitzhugh said he believed schools should be fun and a positive experience for children, so they can be motivated to learn. He also said he feared that TN Ready failures have created a loss of confidence and credibility in state assessments.

Dean said he’s talked with teachers who were disappointed in TN Ready, but they believe in accountability. He said the state needs a testing system that is implemented after consulting with teachers, reliable and not punitive against teachers.

Boyd said the state should consider testing earlier, better and less. He said higher quality assessments would allow for fewer tests in schools.

The candidates also gave their opinion on public charter schools. Harwell said she supports public charter schools, while Lee said he advocates for good schools and not necessarily public or private.

Complete Tennessee executive director Kenyatta Lovett shared her thoughts on the forum Tuesday night.

“Without a doubt, the next governor will play an instrumental role in determining whether Tennessee continues to serve as a national leader in education reform and whether our citizens will be prepared with the postsecondary credentials necessary to fuel our workforce,” Lovett said.

“Tonight’s gubernatorial forum presented an important opportunity to learn how candidates would address the challenges and opportunities facing Tennessee’s education system. As the campaigns ramp up in the months ahead, I look forward to additional discussions about candidates’ specific ideas to support the Drive to 55 and improve higher education attainment statewide.”