MT. Juliet GOP women elect new president

Pam Kelley, a Providence resident in Mt. Juliet, was elected president of the group, and Lynn was elected vice president. Former president Ann Calabria conducted the election Saturday following Lynn’s removal as president of the group.

“I could not be more proud to serve with Pam,” said Lynn. “She has the leadership skills to carry our club forward into the elections where we Republican women are the backbone for our candidates. We are there to support them and uplift them all the way through the November General Elections.”

When the Mt. Juliet Republican Women voted Lynn as president in December, it also gave her a seat on the Wilson County Republican Party Executive Committee. Lynn said she voiced her opinion during the executive committee’s Jan. 2 meeting, the first Lynn attended in her new capacity. Not long after the meeting, she was removed.

“The first thing they did was try to unseat me,” Lynn said. “They pulled out a rule from the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women that says you can’t be a candidate for election in a contested primary. I wasn’t a candidate at the time.”

The Tennessee Federation of Republican Women’s bylaw said, “Should a club president file for election to public office involving a primary, excluding the state executive committee of the Tennessee Republican Party or as a delegate to the Republican National Convention, support publicly a candidate in a primary, advocate a split party ticket or support a candidate running on an opposition ticket, she must resign from the office she holds.”

“This bylaw was pulled by the Wilson County Republican Party, not by the Mt. Juliet Republican Women. I want to make that clear,” said Lynn, who helped start the Mt. Juliet Republican Women.

Terri Nicholson is chair of the Wilson County Republican Party.

“The issue lies exclusively with the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women,” Nicholson said. “That was an internal issue with the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women, and it’s been handled.”

Nicholson would not comment further on Lynn’s removal.

“This is an internal issue, and it has been handled. I have no further comment,” said Barbara Trautman, president of the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women in an email to The Democrat.

“Some battles are not worth fighting,” said Lynn. “We continue to work toward Republican unity.

“Earlier this month when the Wilson County Republican Women suddenly decided to hold its meeting in Mt. Juliet on the same night, at the same time and in the same city as our club’s meeting, I called the president and asked their club to join our group for the evening. They declined, but it was a sincere effort toward unity.

“Unfortunately, weak leadership has fomented dysfunctional factions within the county party. I know very well how President Trump feels. I have heard from many, and people read between the lines – they understand what is going on.”

Lynn picked up a petition Jan. 5 at the Wilson County Election Commission office, following her removal as Republican Women of Mt. Juliet president, but she hasn’t since turned in her paperwork to officially run for re-election to the District 57 House seat she currently holds.

She also contends she didn’t endorse any one candidate for governor.

“I have said nice things about some of the candidates, but it wasn’t an endorsement,” Lynn said. “And I haven’t said anything about any candidate after I became president. The rule says president, not a citizen prior to becoming president.”

After she received the news she was removed as president, Lynn pleaded her case with the federation.

“I called the federation and explained I wasn’t a candidate and hadn’t supported any one candidate,” Lynn said. “I appealed, and it’s on appeal.”

So far, Lynn is the only potential candidate to pick up a petition in the District 57 House race, though Jeremy Hayes and Wilson County Commissioner Dan Walker have expressed interest in running for the seat in the Republican primary, which will be Aug. 2. The qualifying deadline is April 5 at noon, and the withdrawal deadline will be a week later.