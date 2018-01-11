Trevecca passes on Beavers’ anti-Muslim-labeled event

The summit is advertised as an event that will feature national and international speakers that would update attendees on “important security issues.” Each speaker’s focus and expertise is on Islam.

Bill Warner focuses on Muslim politics, Cathy Hinners focuses on Middle Eastern crime and John Guandolo founded a website that’s mission includes briefing and teachings to citizens about external threats, with the primary concern of “threats to the Republic and the West in general from the Global Islamic Movement.”

The event was slated for Jan. 25 at Trevecca.

Critics of the event, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, called the event anti-Muslim.

“Anytime an anti-Muslim hate group is leading a local community conversation on national security, it’s main interest is to sew hatred and suspicion toward Muslims,” said Robert McCaw, CAIR director of government affairs.

Beavers defended the event and criticized the group and Trevecca leadership.

“Today, Trevecca has abandoned Biblical principles in order to embrace political correctness and promote the interests of those who deny Christ and stand opposed to everything the university has represented in the past,” said Beavers, a Trevecca graduate.

Trevecca issued a statement on the decision to remove the university as a venue.

“Throughout our history, Trevecca has consistently offered political candidates of both parties the opportunity to use our campus for events. We strongly believe that our students benefit from proximity to the voting process, and that freedom of speech is a foundation of American democracy,” the statement said.

“However, a recent event tentatively scheduled to be held on our campus appears to have an agenda beyond a political campaign. This event would distract from our commitment to community building, education and support of a diverse enrollment. Our agenda of Christian education in the heart of Nashville requires that we serve the best interests of this mission.”