Poll officials kick off 2018 election cycle

More than 300 Wilson County voters are recruited, trained and serve as poll officials at the five early voting sites and the 31 Election Day polling locations each election. The poll officials answered the call in November and December when a special election was called by Gov. Bill Haslam to fill a vacant 17th District state Senate seat. The reception honored the individuals for their willingness to serve making the election experience in Wilson County the best it can be, according to Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren.

In 2014, voters were greeted at the polls by smiles, electronic poll books and no long lines. In 2016, the voting experience was further enhanced with the introduction of the Express Vote system. Innovations through the years have reduced wait times, increased efficiency and have added an additional level of voter confidence with the paper ballot marking system. Through all the improvements, Wilson County poll officials have eagerly mastered the technology and procedures necessary to successfully administer every election, Warren said.

“We cannot adequately express our gratitude to these special men and women who make elections in Wilson County so good.” said Assistant Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith.

There are two elections scheduled for 2018. The first will be Aug. 2 with the federal and state primaries, Wilson County General Election and Lebanon Special School District board election. The second will be Nov. 6, which will feature the federal and state General Election and Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown municipal elections.

Wilson County mayor, trustee, court clerk, circuit court clerk, register of deeds, sheriff, all 25 county commissioners, four county school board members, five constables and one LSSD board member will be elected Aug. 2.

The federal and state primaries ballots will include U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, governor, District 17 state Senate, District 46 state House, District 57 state House and executive committeeman and committeewoman for Senate District 17. Primaries winners will appear on the Nov. 6 federal and state General Election ballot.

Petitions for candidates who seek to be included on the Aug. 2 ballot will be issued beginning Friday at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The qualifying deadline will be April 5 at noon. Petition activity will be posted on the Election Commission website at wilsonvotes.com.

“We encourage anyone interested in the upcoming elections or with questions about running for office, elections or voting to contact us,” Warren said. “Our website, wilsonvotes.com, is a great resource for voters and candidates.”

Contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or visit wilsonvotes.com.