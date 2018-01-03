Commission to fill District 46 state House seat vacancy

Republican Mark Pody, former state representative for District 46, defeated Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and was elected to the state Senate in a special election in December.

The Wilson County Election Commission certified the votes Thursday, which left the District 46 House seat vacant. The Wilson County Commission is required to appoint an individual to fill the vacated seat until the General Election, which will be Nov. 6.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said he worked with several people and offices to ensure state law is followed in the appointment. He said those people included University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance representative Robin Roberts, Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren, Lee Pope with the Tennessee Office of Open Records, Andrew Dodd with the Tennessee State Election Commission; Wilson County attorney Mike Jennings and the Tennessee comptroller’s office.

According to state law, a public notice must be run in the newspaper for no fewer than seven days prior to the commission meeting to appoint the new representative.

“Upon receiving the certification of the votes from the special election, the earliest possible date that a public notice would appear in most every paper in Wilson County is Jan. 3,” said Hutto. “With this in mind, the county mayor’s office surveyed the Wilson County Commission in regards to which date the commission as a whole would prefer to meet and make the appointment.”

After tallying the votes, Hutto said the special-called meeting is set for Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse. The person the commission selects to represent District 46 will take office immediately and serve until the Nov. 6 General Election.

The state representative for District 46 includes Cannon County and portions of Wilson and DeKalb counties. Individuals nominated to fill the vacant position must be residents of District 46. Registered voters of the district are allowed to submit names for consideration either during the meeting or in writing to Hutto prior to the meeting.

During the special-called meeting, the public will be allowed to submit names to commissioners they would like to be the representative. After the public comments period ends, the commission will then return to regular session and review the nominations given during the public comments period.

Commissioners will then make their nominations for representative. Though public comments will be accepted and considered, commissioners will make all official nominations.

A commissioner can nominate someone recommended by the public, providing the individual nominated agrees in writing to serve if elected. A commissioner can, however, choose to nominate someone not discussed during the public comment period.

Should a commissioner nominate someone not present at the meeting, the commissioner who makes the nomination must present a signed statement by the nominee that he or she is willing to serve should they be appointed. There is no second required to the nominations.

After nominations end, the nominees will be given an opportunity to address the commission. Nominees will be asked to make a brief statement about themselves and why they seek the position. Only the nominees who were nominated by a commissioner will be allowed to address the full commission. There will be no public comment period after nominations are submitted.

The commission only will vote to fill the vacancy. The commissioners will use paper ballots to vote. It will take a majority vote of at least 13 votes on the first ballot to fill the vacancy. If there is a tie between two nominees, the nominees with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated, and the commission will take a second vote. The process will continue until one person receives a majority 13 votes.

The county mayor’s office submitted a public notice that outlines the meeting date, time and place to each newspaper in Wilson County, as well as newspapers in Cannon and DeKalb counties. Copies of the public notice were also sent to the county mayor in both Cannon and DeKalb counties. In addition, a copy of the public notice regarding the meeting is available at wilsoncountytn.gov.

Anyone with questions about the process or who would like to nominate a potential representative may contact Hutto at 615-444-1383 or huttor@wilsoncountytn.gov.