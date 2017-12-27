Black to resign as House budget chairman

“I became chairman of the House Budget Committee one year ago, and have been proud to serve in that role along with our new president. He has pushed an agenda of action – responsible budgeting, repealing ObamaCare’s worst mandates and aggressive tax cutting to get our economy going. This has been exactly the kind of work I came to Congress to do and we have done it,” said Black, R-Gallatin. “But my heart has always been at home. This why today, I’m announcing that I will now step down as chairman of the House Budget Committee, while continuing to serve in Congress, to devote more attention to my next challenge: seeking the governorship of Tennessee.”

Black said the latest tax plan was a great achievement for the budget committee.

“Great challenges compel bold choices. I have pushed Congress to make those choices and now I hope to lead my state in the same manner. There is no time to waste,” Black said.

Black joins former state Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, as candidates who resigned from their respective positions to focus on the governor’s race.

“My travels across our state to campaign for governor should not deprive the taxpayers of the 17th Senatorial District of the devoted and consistent conservative representation they have come to expect,” Beavers said in August.

Fellow Republican and Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell said she did not plan to resign from her position to focus on her run for governor.

The trio will face conservatives Randy Boyd, former state commissioner of Economic and Community Development, and Franklin businessman Bill Lee in the Republican primary.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh are in the running for the Democrat nomination.