Governor candidates speak at forum

All six Republican candidates were invited to the event, and three of them attended. The candidates included former state Sen. Mae Beavers, businessman Bill Lee and real estate agent Kay White. WTN 99.7 radio anchor Pamela Furr moderated the forum.

The forum allowed the candidates to speak to a conservative crowd on some of the race’s social topics such as transgender bathrooms and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals legislation.

Lee’s main point throughout the night was he felt local governments should decide upon more laws.

“I think government has gotten far too big,” said Lee. “A lot of these issues have become issues because we’ve allowed them to become issues by talking about them.”

Beavers drew on her experience as a state senator when answering the questions.

“I was the Senate sponsor of the bathroom bill just last year,” said Beavers. “Rep. [Mark] Pody and I have protestors because of that bill.”

White told the audience that, if elected, she would like to be remembered as a governor for the people.

“If I was governor, I would want you to remember me in the fondest way,” said White. “I would want you to say ‘Kay White was for the people. She said she was going to be, and she kept that promise.’”

Other Republican candidates for governor are Congresswoman Diane Black, businessman Randy Boyd and state House Speaker Beth Harwell. Former Nashville Mayor Carl Dean and state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh are the current Democrat candidates for governor.