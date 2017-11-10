Elections likely to cause lots of changes in Tennessee

Although many incumbents are not retiring but rather choose to run for different elected positions, the change in political landscape may be prime for new faces to enter the political scene. Non-establishment, pro-Trump candidates hope to continue their momentum, while Tennessee Democrats view this as an opportunity to gain back lost seats. With nine months left until the primary elections, anything can happen.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Bob Corker’s surprise announcement he plans to retire at the end of his current term unleashed a Twitter-storm between the two-term senator and President Donald Trump. While the war of words takes place in Washington, the effects of the announcement will most certainly be felt strongest in Tennessee as candidates begin to make a push for his seat.

Who’s running

Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, the eight-term U.S. representative, is considered the current favorite in the race. She is running on a pro-Trump agenda. Her campaign-launch video gained national attention when Twitter banned and then later reinstated the video.

Blackburn, however, recently came under fire after a former federal Drug Enforcement Administration official told “60 Minutes” that efforts to combat the nation’s growing opioid epidemic were stymied after pressure brought by large pharmaceutical companies and later by Congress.

In an interview that aired Sunday, Joe Rannazzisi, former head of the DEA’s Office of Diversion Control, told the CBS news program that major distributors, including McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, allowed drugs to be obtained by unscrupulous pharmacies and pain clinics and sold to people across the country “who had no legitimate need for those drugs.”

According to The Washington Post, Blackburn has received $120,000 in campaign contributions from the pharmaceutical industry.

Republican Andy Ogles, the former Tennessee director of Americans for Prosperity, announced his candidacy several months ago. There is some speculation that Ogles will move to another race now that Blackburn has announced her candidacy.

James Mackler, a Nashville attorney and veteran, is the only announced Democrat. He announced his candidacy early this summer.

Who is mulling a run:

• Republican former Congressman Stephen Fincher.

• Democrat former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

• Democrat Chattanooga mayor and former state Sen. Andy Berke.

• Democrat state Rep. John Ray Clemmons.

• Democrat businessman Jeff Webb.

• Independent Nashville-based sports radio host Clay Travis.

U.S. House of Representatives

With Lebanon native Congressman Jimmy Duncan retiring, Congresswoman Diane Black running for governor and Blackburn running for U.S. Senate, three out of the 10 congressional seats in Tennessee are up for grabs. Several candidates have announced a run for the seats, but it is expected that more candidates may announce in the coming weeks.

Who is running in District 2:

• Republican Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett.

• Republican state Rep. Jimmy Matlock.

Who is running in District 6:

• Republican state Rep. Judd Matheny.

• Republican former Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture John Rose.

Who is running in District 7:

• Republican state Sen. Mark Green, the one-time Trump nominee for Army secretary.

• Democrat Justin Kanew, a film writer and former reality television star.

• Republican Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, who is mulling a run for the vacant seat.

Tennessee governor

There is already a crowded field in the race to replace Gov. Bill Haslam. Six Republicans and two Democrats have announced their candidacy. Should one of the Republicans win the election, it will be the first time since Reconstruction the state has elected successive Republican governors.

Who is running among the Republicans:

• Former state Sen. Mae Beavers, of Mt. Juliet. Beavers resigned from her state Senate seat to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.

• Black, a U.S. congresswoman and former state senator.

• Knoxville businessman and former Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd.

• Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell.

• Franklin businessman Bill Lee.

• Johnson City realtor Kay White.

Who is running among the Democrats:

• Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.

• Tennessee House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh.

Tennessee Senate

Besides Beavers, there’s a building list of senators who plan to leave the state Senate, including many long-serving members and members with key leadership roles. There are expected to be additional changes as the election draws near.

• Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris, D-Memphis, will leave statewide office to run for mayor of Shelby County.

• Republican Caucus Chairman Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, will not run for re-election but instead run for Rutherford County mayor.

• Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, R-Collierville, was nominated by Trump to a federal judgeship.

• Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, was nominated by Trump to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Overbey’s nomination Thursday.

Tennessee House of Representatives

More than a dozen legislators in the House will retire or run for a new position in 2018, including many legislators that serve in leadership roles. Here’s a current list of legislators who don’t plan to return:

• Rep. David Alexander, R-Winchester, is leaving to run for mayor of Franklin County.

• Rep. Harry Brooks, R-Knoxville, announced his retirement.

• Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, is leaving to run for governor.

• Rep. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, is running for the state Senate seat currently held by Sen. Thelma Harper, who has not announced her retirement.

• Rep. Marc Gravitt, R-East Ridge, is running for Hamilton County registrar of deeds.

• Harwell, R-Nashville, is running for governor.

• Rep. Sherry Jones, D-Nashville, is running for Davidson County juvenile court clerk.

• Rep. Roger Kane, R-Knoxville, is running for Knox County clerk.

• Matheny, R-Tullahoma, is running for Congress.

• Rep. Jimmy Matlock, R-Lenoir City, is running for Congress.

• Rep. Steve McDaniel, R-Parkers Crossroads, plans to retire.

• Rep. Joe Pitts, D-Clarksville, plans to retire.

• Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, is running for the state Senate seat left vacant by Beavers.

• Rep. Jay Reedy, R- Erin, will run for the Senate seat left vacant by Mark Green.

• Rep. Art Swann, R-Maryville, will run for the state Senate seat left vacant by Overbey, should Overbey be confirmed.

• Rep. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, will run for the state Senate seat left vacant by Bill Ketron. White will face current Rutherford County Mayor Ernest Burgess in the Republican primary.