State election officials elect new president

Warren was elected by the TACEO membership to serve a two-year term as president of the association. He had served two terms as regional vice president.

Also elected for two-year terms were the association’s treasurer, secretary and two vice presidents from each of the three grand divisions.

“Having been actively involved in the association, I look forward to the opportunity to work with and represent election officials from all over Tennessee,” said Warren.

The Tennessee Association of County Election Officials is made up of county election commissioners, administrators of elections and election staff from all 95 Tennessee counties. The purpose of TACEO is to provide an educational forum for the exchange of ideas relative to the administration of elections and to offer an opportunity for members to suggest and participate in the implementation of improvements to election law.

Each year, the membership comes together in Nashville for an annual meeting. In conjunction with the TACEO meeting, the annual Tennessee State Law Seminar is conducted by state coordinator of elections Mark Goins. State and federal law govern election registration and administration. Recently enacted legislation and current procedures related to elections and other timely election administration topics were presented and discussed at the event. Participation at the annual state election law seminar provides the training necessary for election officials to continue administering the best elections possible for the voters of their counties.

“I appreciate Phillip Warren volunteering his time to serve as president of TACEO,” Goins said. “Phillip has shown by his hard work for the voters of Wilson County that he is not afraid to roll up his sleeves and get to work to improve the election process. I know he will do the same for TACEO.”

To learn more about elections, voting and how to be involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or visit wilsonelections.com.