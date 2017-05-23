Rutherford Reagan Day Dinner to feature GOP candidates for governor

“We are very excited to welcome the following individuals to Rutherford County, Sen. Mae Beavers, Congresswoman Diane Black, Randy Boyd, Sen. Mark Green, Speaker Beth Harwell, Bill Lee and Sen. Mark Norris. The Republican Party is extremely fortunate to have a group of citizen legislators and proven businessmen and women who all share concern for our state and have the voter’s best interests at heart. We look forward to hearing their perspectives on tackling the challenges facing our state,” said Rutherford County GOP chairman Donna Barrett.

The Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner is the local party’s annual fundraising event. Funds raised are used to elect Republicans to public office, organize precincts, operate the headquarters and promote conservative Republican principles.

Tickets for the dinner are $125 per person, chairman’s reception tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rutherfordgop.org or the Rutherford GOP Headquarters at 111 E. Main St. in downtown Murfreesboro.

Beavers, before she retired, worked as a court reporter and paralegal. She served as a citizen legislator, a Wilson County commissioner and state senator. She and her husband, Jerry, have been married for more than 49 years and have two children and several grandchildren.

Black is a registered nurse, small businesswoman and former educator. She has served as a citizen legislator, a state representative and a congresswoman. She and her husband, David, have been married for more than 35 years and have three children and six grandchildren.

Boyd is the founder of Radio Systems Corp., a company that employs more than 700 people. From December 2014 until January, he served as Tennessee’s Economic and Community Development commissioner. He and his wife, Jenny, have been married for more than 33 years and have two children.

Green is a West Point graduate and a flight surgeon in the U.S. Army. He founded and served as the CEO of Align MD. He has served as a citizen legislator and in the state Senate. In 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Green to be the U.S. secretary of the Army; he withdrew his nomination May 5. He and his wife, Carrie, have been married for 29 years and have two children.

Harwell, prior to her tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives, was an assistant professor of political science at Belmont University. She has served as a citizen legislator and is Tennessee’s first woman speaker. She and her husband, Sam, have three children.

Lee is CEO of the Lee Co., a business his grandfather founded in 1944, and is active in Triple L Ranch, a fourth-generation family farm. He has served the state for many years on various education and community organization boards. He has four children and two grandchildren.

Senator Mark Norris is a senior partner in the West Tennessee law firm of Armstrong Allen. Mark has served as a citizen legislator as a Tennessee State Senator since 2000. Mark and his wife, Chris, have two children.