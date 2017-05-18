Haslam appoints three locals to state positions

Clark McKinney, of Lebanon, joined Mark Cochran, of Athens, as new members of the Board of Funeral Home Directors and Embalmers.

Ron Gillihan, of Mt. Juliet, joined Jimmy Boyd, of Memphis; Judy McAllister, of Decatur; and Tom White, of Chattanooga, as the newest members of the state Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examinations.

Myers Brown, of Old Hickory, was also added to the Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board.

“I am grateful to these men and women for their commitment to serving our state,” Haslam said. “They will represent the people of Tennessee well.”

The governor continues to evaluate the state’s complete range of boards and commissions to ensure Tennesseans have a government that is responsive, effective and efficient.