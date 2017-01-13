Wilson County Democratic Women install new officers

Joslyn Conrad, past president of the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women, conducted the installation ceremony. The new officers are president Kitty Woodson, vice president Charlene Foutch, secretary Kathy Mauck and treasurer Beverly Way.

Woodson spent some time reviewing the activities of the past year. Activities this year included the group presenting books to all three libraries in the county to honor activist Democrats in the community; celebrating with new Habitat for Humanity homeowners with a gift card to use for their new homes; donating to the Mt. Juliet Help Center; awarding a $500 scholarship to a graduating Wilson County senior; and donating to HomeSafe, a Wilson County domestic violence shelter.

The Wilson County Democratic Women meet the second Tuesday of the month at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-957-3587 or find the group on Facebook.