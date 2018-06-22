Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night and during extreme weather conditions. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

When Sebastian first came to New Leash on Life from a hoarding situation, he was not in the best health. But with the love, care and medical attention he received after coming to the adoption center, he looks great now. Sebastian has a permanent eye ulcer, however, it doesn’t seem to bother his vision, and the vet said surgery wasn’t required. This handsome fellow is a 6-year-old grey-and-white domestic shorthair kitty that weighs a little more than 10 pounds. Because he didn’t get a lot of individual attention at his previous situation, this sweet boy went to a foster home where he learned how to play – a little rough at times – and socialize with other animals. With people, he is like a shadow. He wants to make sure he is close to them no matter what room they go to. If it’s bedtime, he is all in for a comfy blanket and a warm spot on the bed. He would love to meet someone and show how far he has come. Adopt Sebastian into the home for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Saige, Sebastian and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

Country K-9 Rescue needs the community’s help to look for little Ruger, a small, male poodle about 10 years old that weighs less than 10 pounds. He is grey, vetted and micro-chipped. Ruger was fostered in the Kebu Road area off Saundersville Road for another area rescue group. He somehow wandered off without the foster knowing, and the rescue wants to put the word out for anyone in that area to keep an eye out for Ruger. Please help find Ruger. Anyone with any information is urged to call 615-879-0803.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Panda is a happy and active bluetick heeler mix. She’s about 1 year old and weighs about 30 pounds. With her young age and breed mix, she is an active dog. She loves her playtime outside, but can settle down inside, also. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots and heartworm negative. Panda is happy to see people that she is familiar with – she needs to take her time to get to know new people – but will soon be greeting you with a happy face and wagging tail. A fenced yard is required for her safe outside playtime. Anyone who wants to meet a happy pup that can turn into a loyal friend, Panda will become that after she gets to know them. It will be time well invested. Call the kennel for more information at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.