Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Four sisters came to New Leash on Life when their humans had to move and couldn’t take them along. Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia are all 1 year old and considered black and white, however, they have a chocolate undertone. There are ways to tell them apart. Dorothy has black around both eyes. She can’t wait to find her fur-ever home; hopefully it will be with someone soon. Dorothy is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. Anyone can come meet her and adopt her into a family for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Cagney, Dorothy and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, meet Spring. This happy miss is a border collie/Aussie shepherd mix about 1 1/2 years old. She came to Country K-9 Rescue from a local animal control – found abandoned with her newborn litter of pups. Spring raised the pups, and they were adopted. Now it’s Spring’s turn to find a forever home. She is friendly, good with other dogs, meets people happily and loves her belly rubs. Spring is current on shots, heartworm negative and will be spayed and micro-chipped before adoption. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard to give her lots of safe outside exercise time. Although she loves her outside time, she has good inside manners, also. For information on Spring, call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Mango is a silly name for this happy, playful pup. She is about 8 months old – a bulldog-pittie mix –friendly and good with other dogs and meeting people. Mango is healthy, spayed, heartworm negative, current on shots and will be micro-chipped for adoption. She was found as a stray, so not much is known about her past, but she would make a happy, loyal pet to her future family. A fenced yard is required for her safe outdoor time. For information on Mango, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.