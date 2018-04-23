Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Buddy is an awesome 4-year-old brown-and-white longhaired tabby that has almost 16 pounds worth of love to share. This young man is a love bug who enjoys getting his belly rubbed, head scratched and can’t wait for cuddle time. Buddy is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. Anyone can come meet this fabulous gentleman and adopt him into the family for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

The 18th annual Bark in the Park will be May 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. This year’s event will include games, giveaways, agility and lure course and more. Hounds and humans of all ages are welcome, and admission will be free.

Snap, Buddy and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, hounds are clowns, right? So there’s no doubt how happy and playful Hazel the hound is – but just look what a beauty she is, too. This long-legged treeing walker coonhound mix is about 1-2 years old. She is great with other dogs and even ignores the sluggo office cats at the shelter. Hazel is spayed and current on shots. She has tested heartworm positive but treatment was started and will be covered by the rescue. It would be great for Hazel to have a foster or adopter to complete treatment with and maybe to clown around. For more information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, the “E” word – exercise – is one New Year’s resolution that may already be broken. Well, here’s a solution to the resolution – Elle. Elle is a young mountain cur-pit mix about 8 months old. She is an active, happy pup looking for an active, happy adopter. She uses a doggie door at the kennel and keeps her kennel area clean. Elle loves playtime with other dogs and meets people with a wagging tail. A fenced yard and active adopter family would be the perfect fit for this brindle beauty. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, wormed and micro-chipped. For more information on Elle, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.