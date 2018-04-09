Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night and in extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie-out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in fenced yard.

Bex is a 1 ½-year-old tabico – tabby-calico mix – that weighs almost 8 pounds. She was a great mom to her daughters, Buffy and Andi, and now that they have found their fur-ever homes, it is her turn. Bex enjoys getting attention and loves to cuddled. She hasn’t been at New Leash on Life long and is still adjusting to all the other cats around her, so she might need time to adjust. Anyone can come meet this gorgeous young lady at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet’s Providence Marketplace and adopt her into the family for $50. She is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccines.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

The 18th annual Bark in the Park will be May 12, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. This year’s event will include games, giveaways, agility and lure course and lots more. Hounds and humans of all ages are welcome, and admission will be free.

At Country K-9 Rescue, in the opera of Trap-Neuter-Return, the stories of trapping efforts can be dramatic, beautiful, fast, slow, have happy endings or even include heartbreak. Then there comes along Aria, an individual piece of the opera that tends to stand out from the rest. She’s a story within the story. This Aria is a stunning masterpiece. She is a solo act that was composed less than a year ago. She was a lonely song in a big, wild world where nobody would have heard her, but she was in the right place at the right time, and a talent scout saw potential in her. Aria’s lyrics are currently in rewriting, so she can be a true star in somebody’s own life story. This diva, waiting for her home stage, is a healthy, longhaired beauty. She’s spayed, current on shots and feline leukemia. For information on Aria, contact her foster, Kelley, at 615-866-8017.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, the “E” word – exercise – is one New Year’s resolution that may already be broken. Well, here’s a solution to the resolution – Elle. Elle is a young mountain cur-pit mix about 8 months old. She is an active, happy pup looking for an active, happy adopter. She uses a doggie door at the kennel and keeps her kennel area clean. Elle loves playtime with other dogs and meets people with a wagging tail. A fenced yard and active adopter family would be the perfect fit for this brindle beauty. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, wormed and micro-chipped. For more information on Elle, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.