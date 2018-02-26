Animal Rescue Corps takes in rescued Lebanon animals

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, officers responded Thursday morning to a house at 380 Franklin Road for a domestic violence situation. The officers found two women and a young child at the home with about 30 dogs, a cat and a medium-sized pig.

Ashley Nicole Maness, 34, and Ashley Norma Stevens, 33, were arrested on charges of domestic violence, reckless endangerment and animal cruelty. Social workers with the Department of Children’s Services took the child.

The Animal Rescue Corps in Lebanon took the rescued animals Saturday.

On Friday, Hardy posted pictures of several of the rescued animals on social media to attempt to find their potential owners.

“There is reason to believe that some may have been stolen from their rightful owners,” said Hardy.

Anyone who believes one of the pets may be theirs should contact the Animal Rescue Corps at animalrescuecorps.org. Proof of ownership, pictures, purchase documents and vet records will be required to claim a pet.

According to Hardy, details and information on how to adopt any remaining animals will be released at a later date.