Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Genesis is a stunning black velvet domestic shorthair cat that is 5 years old and weighs almost 9 pounds. He came in to New Leash on Life underweight for his size but is now ready to find his fur-ever family. Genesis is a lover and will come up to rub on anyone’s leg for attention whenever he can. It took him a day or so to adjust to the cat room, as he was picked on by other cats from where he cam. He is now socializing with all the cats and doesn’t mind sharing his love and attention. Genesis is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. Anyone can come meet this striking boy and adopt him into a family for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

Astro, Genesis and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Ellie Mae and Jethro are a couple of country children looking for a home. They are about 4 months old – happy and healthy. Jethro is quite the purr-kitty, and Ellie Mae is learning a lot of social skills from him. They are spayed and neutered, tested feline leukemia negative and current on shots. Their foster home said they are playful and love to look out windows. For information on the kittens, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Zara is a young shepherd mix that was found as a stray in the city of Mt. Juliet. She was kept by the people who found her in hopes her family would come looking for her. Unfortunately, that was not the case, so she was brought to us so we could find her a forever home that will cherish and love her. She is a happy, active and goofy girl that loves to put her nose to the ground and investigate new smells. She is so much fun and enjoys being with people. She loves to cuddle and play with whoever is with her. Getting a good picture of this sweet girl was nearly impossible because she is constantly on the move and wanting your attention. Zara is up to date on her shots but will be need to be spayed before going to her forever home. Her adoption fee is only $25, plus the cost of her spay at a vet in Mt. Juliet.

Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Zara or come during open hours Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 115 Industrial Drive.