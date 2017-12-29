Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Tigress is a sassy 2-year-old tabico – a mix between tabby and calico – that weighs 10 pounds. She came to New Leash on Life from animal control when her human dad passed away. Now, she is in search of her fur-ever home. Tigress is front declawed, litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. She has been through a lot lately but seems to be adjusting pretty well. Tigress wants and loves attention, however, she may hiss from insecurity while getting petted. She just needs someone who is patient and who will give her time to trust again. Come meet this pretty lady and adopt her for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

Holly, Tigress and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, that cute tabby face looking back is Xena, one of the available kittens. Xena is about 3 months old, sweet and playful. There are a number of cats and kittens in foster care, still looking for new homes for the New Year. All kitties are healthy, spayed or neutered and tested feline leukemia negative for adoption. For information on Xena or other available kitties, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, meet Marshmallow, a medium longhaired beauty about 2 years old. This year found Marshmallow as a pregnant stray. She was lucky enough to find a dedicated foster home to have and raise her babies. The kittens were adopted, and now mom needs her new home. She is healthy, spayed, feline leukemia negative and current on shots. Marshmallow fosters with a couple of other adult cats but prefers the company of people the most. She has been around children and a cat-friendly dog with no problem. The 2018 model of a purring, snuggle-fluff is waiting. Contact Annelise at 615-594-0099 for more information.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. These litters rarely do well, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter may call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, there are some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job. This problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the people who know of these situations offer help. Please help end the cycle of homeless pets.