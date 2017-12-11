Pets of the Week

Steele is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Volunteers would love for anyone to come and meet this handsome fellow and consider adopting him for $75.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Brianna has been through a lot in her short life. Born in 2016, she came to New Leash on Life after she was rescued from a possible hoarding situation. She has a gorgeous satiny coat with wisps of white. Brianna is cautious in the beginning, wanting to make sure she is secure. But once she feels safe, she is a sweet girl that likes to be held.

This wonderful little lady is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. After coming from the place she did, Brianna does have a permanent eye ulcer but was treated by a veterinarian and doesn’t seem to affect her in any way. It’s been a long journey for Brianna but she would love to meet anyone and see if she’s the girl for them. She’s dreaming about them. Thanks to a generous sponsor, all cat and kitten adoption fees have been reduced for December.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

Steele, Brianna and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Miss Frost. Doesn’t that big fluffy face deserve to be smooshed in someone’s hands? Well, it’s doubtful Frost would mind a bit. This is a great Pyrenees – almost 100 pounds and about 3 years old. She is spayed, current on shots and heartworm negative. Frost is calm and easy-going. She came to the shelter a bit matted but has enjoyed her grooming and bath. She gets along with other dogs but usually sits on the sidelines at playtime and enjoys the role of a spectator. Frost ignores the office cats and meets visitors gently and calmly. For information on the sweet fluffy mountain, call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, it’s Punkin time in Tennessee, and here is Miss Punkin to say hello to all. The sweet hound-beagle mix is only 34 pounds and 2 years old, so a good size for any home. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, heartworm negative and will be micro-chipped for adoption. Punkin is happy to meet all dogs, plays well with them and calmly approaches visitors to say hello. She is a pretty tri-color and has good inside manners. Punkin is looking for a patch to call home. For information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Katniss is a shepherd-lab mix that volunteers estimate is around a year and a half old. She was spotted roaming around Mt. Juliet by one of the animal control officers, but they were unable to catch her. The next day, volunteers put out a trap to see if they could contain this feisty young girl, but before they were successful, they received a call that a dog had jumped a fence to play with some preschool children at a local church. Guess which dog it was?

Katniss apparently loves children and just wanted to play with some friendly faces. She is now safe at MJACC and looking for a loving home. She is a happy, go-lucky girl that needs a tall fence and someone with which to play. She has lots of energy but also enjoys a good cuddle and quiet time.

Katniss is already spayed and up to date on all vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $75.

The shelter is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Or anyone can call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment any day of the week to visit the friends. The shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.