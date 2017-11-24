Dreamland Animal Rescue looks for help to care for 68 animals

“I’m just getting old, but I am not ready to lay down and die,” said McGregor. “I just need a little help.”

The 50-acre ranch in Lebanon is home to 36 dogs, one pig, one ewe, two goats, five cats, two mini horses, one mustang, two peacocks, two chickens and one rooster. There are also 15 foster dogs, bringing the grand total of animals looked after at 68.

“If I am short and to the point when dealing with someone – and I know I am – there are 68 reasons why,” said McGregor. “My time is beyond limited.”

The organization rescues animals from abuse situations, owner surrenders and other scenarios.

They currently care for animals from Macon County, Lafayette, Murfreesboro, East Tennessee, Metro Nashville and the Wilson County area.

“We took our pool out a few years ago to build a nursery,” said McGregor. “We have also provided several of our cast-off doggies to veterans, which made for happy hearts all the way around.”

Several of the dogs currently under care are also up for adoption, but 17 are too young, three are nursing and five have medical or psychological issues.

McGregor hopes some volunteers can help her at the ranch to take care of the animals.

“I appreciate every minute anyone gives me,” said McGregor. “So if you want to help this poor old senior lady out, most needed times at 8 a.m. to noon and clean-up and feeding time.”

Anyone interested in helping out at Dreamland Animal Rescue may contact McGregor at donnamctn@gmail.com.