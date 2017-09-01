Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie-out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Sophia is one of the kittens from the Golden Girls. She was born in mid-May and is a beautiful medium haired calico-tortie. She came to New Leash on Life as a young kitten and has been in foster care until she was old enough to be spayed. Now she is ready for her forever home. Come and meet this precious girl and adopt her for $100 or adopt her with another kitten for $150. Sophia is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and vaccinations have started.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Sassafras, Sophia and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Leah has had to deal with loss in her life lately. First, she was found as a stray by local animal control, and no owner came forth to claim her. She was pregnant when found and gave birth to 10 puppies but not under the best circumstances with wandering in the summer heat without adequate food and shelter. The puppies struggled to survive, but sadly, the litter was lost. Leah recovered well from all this loss. She is now spayed, heartworm negative and current on shots. Although she is happy and friendly at the kennel, she would love to find a permanent home of her own. Leah is a bulldog-boxer mix with good manners inside and out. She gets along with people, other dogs and even the office cats. To meet Leah, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, let’s Boogie. That’s right. Boogie’s his name and Boogie’s his game. This happy little guy is about 5 years old and only weighs 22 pounds, maybe a sheltie mix? He loves his outside playtime and then loves being in the office to sit and visit. He can do it all. Boogie is neutered, heartworm negative, current on shots and micro-chipped. He gets along well with other dogs and does not bother the office cats. Anyone ready to boogie along with this guy may email for an application adhenning@earthlink.net or call or text 615-594-0099 or call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Candy is a pit mix volunteers estimate is around 2 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. She would like to find a family who loves water as much as she does. She really enjoys “helping” the animal control officers fill the pool by playing in the hose water. She is extremely sweet, cuddly and loves affection. She has a gentle heart and is well behaved. She would, however, be best suited as the only dog in the family and does not care for cats at all. She is up to date on her vaccinations but is not spayed. She will need to be spayed before going home.

Candy will require a bully breed application, and her adoption fee is $25 plus the cost of her spay at a vet in Mt. Juliet.

Please call 615-773-5533 to set up an appointment to meet her or come Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. when the shelter is open to the public.