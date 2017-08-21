Pets of the Week

Safflower is a little reserved when she first meets new people, however, anyone can win her over quickly with a little extra attention. She is spayed, micro-chipped, current on vaccines and did test positive for heartworms. Thanks to New Leash on Life’s Angel Fund, she has already started treatment. With an approved application, anyone can take her home as a foster to adopt until she finishes her treatment. Come meet this great gal and adopt her for $85.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Brianna has been through a lot in her short life. Born in 2016, she came to New Leash on Life after she was rescued from a possible hoarding situation. She came to the shelter with her four newborn kittens. She has a gorgeous satiny coat with wisps of white. Brianna is a beautiful young lady had has been a great momma to her babies.

Now that the babies can care for themselves, it is her time to find her fur-ever home. Brianna is cautious in the beginning, wanting to make sure she is secure. But once she feels safe, she is a sweet girl that likes to be held. This wonderful little lady is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. After coming from the place she did, Brianna does have a permanent eye ulcer, but it was treated by our veterinarian and doesn’t seem to affect her in any way. Brianna would love to meet anyone and can be adopted for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Safflower, Brianna and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Simmone is a special lady looking for a special home. She was rescued in a rainstorm with her six tiny babies from a warehouse district in Nashville. Simmone is what someone might call feral, but volunteers say she is street savvy. Once they were all safe in foster care, she raised her babies and they have found homes. It is now her turn to find a loving home. An experienced cat person with time and patience will be rewarded with the trust and friendship of Simmone. Foster care has led her to becoming friendly and trusting with familiar faces. She is very food driven and during meal times she will hang out at the foster’s feet and meow. She has never displayed aggressive behavior toward anyone in her presence even when someone was handling her kittens. She hasn’t been tested around other animals, so it’s unsure how it would go.

Simmone is pretty, probably around two years old, healthy and is now fully vetted and spayed. When she was at the clinic, the ladies said she did well with them taking care of her. So if any of the above tugs at anyone’s heart strings and is an experienced cat person with a spot open at home for her, or if anyone would like more information about her, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, let’s Boogie. That’s right. Boogie is his name and Boogie is his game. This happy little guy is about 5 years old and only weighs 22 pounds. He’s maybe a sheltie mix? He loves his outside playtime and when he’s in the office to sit and visit. He can do it all. Boogie is neutered, heartworm negative, current on shots and micro-chipped. He gets along well with other dogs and does not bother the office cats. Anyone ready to boogie along with this guy may email for an application at adhenning@earthlink.net or call or text 615-594-0099 or call the kennel 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Annabelle is a sweet female boxer mix who volunteers estimate is around 8 years old. She was found as a stray in Mt. Juliet roaming the streets. She is a well-mannered young lady who loves attention and treats. She gets along with other dogs, but it’s unknown about cats yet. She is also good with children. Anyone will fall in love, like volunteers have, with her sweet face and happy smile.

We are treating her for a sprained elbow, but she is a happy girl looking for a place to call home and a family who will love and cherish her. She is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $75.

Call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet her or come during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.