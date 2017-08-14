Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

What a beautiful girl Taylor is. And she is not only beautiful on the outside, but has a beautiful heart, as well. Born in 2015, Taylor was found as a stray in a neighborhood that doesn’t really like to have stray cats around. A Good Samaritan took care of her until there was room for Taylor to come to New Leash on Life. Taylor must have had a home at one time, because she is social. She loves getting attention. This wonderful girl is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Taylor has an abundance of love to share, so if anyone thinks they might be the perfect fit, come by the adoption center and meet her. With an approved application, anyone can adopt Taylor for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Tason, Taylor and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, when this pretty miss was found, she had no collar, no identification but she was carrying a Pepsi can. So Pepsi it is. Pepsi is about 6 months old, healthy, current on shots and spayed for adoption. She gets along great with other dogs and meets people happily. This is a big puppy, and she will be a big adult, but she needs to be that big to hold all the sweetness about her. For information on Pepsi, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, let’s Boogie. That’s right. Boogie is his name and Boogie is his game. This happy little guy is about 5 years old and only weighs 22 pounds. He’s maybe a sheltie mix? He loves his outside playtime and when he’s in the office to sit and visit. He can do it all. Boogie is neutered, heartworm negative, current on shots and micro-chipped. He gets along well with other dogs and does not bother the office cats. Anyone ready to boogie along with this guy may email for an application at adhenning@earthlink.net or call or text 615-594-0099 or call the kennel 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Nike is a border collie mix that’s about 10 months old and weighs only 30 pounds. A Mt. Juliet family found him but couldn’t keep him. He is a great dog that gets along with everyone and other dogs. He loves to play, meet new people and is eager to learn new things. He also loves attention and strives to please someone in whatever he does. This sweet boy needs a happy, stable home and will make a fabulous family pet. He is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is only $25, plus the cost of neuter at a local vet in Mt. Juliet.

Call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Nike or come during the shelter’s open hours each Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.