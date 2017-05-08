Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Verdie is a girl’s name that means faith. And that’s just what this young lady has; faith that she will find her fur-ever home. This sweet girl came to New Leash on Life from animal control and is adjusting well to her new environment. Verdie is a beautiful 3-year-old lilac point Siamese mix. She loves getting attention and enjoys head and chin scratches. When she looks at someone, she may look cross, however, that’s just her beautiful blue crossed eyes. Verdie is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. To really appreciate her beauty, meet this gorgeous girl in person. With an approved application, anyone can adopt her for $85.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Ziggy, Verdie and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, this silly grin belongs to a puppy named Speck. Speck is an about 6-month-old heeler mix and is happy and friendly. He gets along great with all visitors and other dogs. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He came with some skin issues that were treated and clearing up quickly. Speck has good leash skills, rides well in a crate and seems to understand housetraining. To meet this speckled pup, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, hey, hey, let’s Boogie. That’s right. Boogie’s my name and Boogie’s my game. This happy little guy is about 3 years old and weighs only 22 pounds. He loves his outside playtime and then loves being in the office to sit and visit. He can do it all. Boogie is neutered and current on shots. He tested heartworm positive and will be treated soon. Volunteers don’t expect any problems with the treatment so they are making him available for a good, local home. He gets along well with other dogs and does not bother the office cats. If anyone is ready to boogie along with this guy, email for an application at adhenning@earthlink.net or text 615-594-0099 for information.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Clementine is a young chocolate lab that was found roaming the streets of Mt. Juliet. She was not claimed and is now looking for a forever home. She is a calm mild-mannered young adult dog with a wonderful personality. She does great with volunteers and enjoys time around children. She is excellent on a walk. It’s believed she is 3-4 years old. She appears to get along well with other dogs and doesn’t appear to have an issue with cats either. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations, but will need to be spayed before going to her forever home. She will make a fabulous family dog with her gentle and calm personality.

Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Clementine or come during “open hours” Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.