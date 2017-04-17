Pets of the Week

Nikita is current on vaccinations and will be spayed and micro-chipped prior to adoption. Anyone won’t be sorry if they come and meet this fabulous lady and with an approved application, they can adopt her for $40, thanks to a partnership with Best Friends.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

The luck of the Irish was with this group of felines who came to New Leash on Life from a possible hoarding situation around St. Patrick’s Day. One of the lucky 13 is Tessie, who is sister to Rhiannon and is a 6-year-old black-and-white domestic shorthair that weighs around 10 pounds. Anyone can tell the girls apart by Tessie having a white stripe down her nose. Tessie is a great young lady that will come when someone calls

most of the time. She loves to get attention and is adjusting well to her new surroundings. This wonderful little lady is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and vaccinated. Anyone can meet Tessie and adopt her for $85. All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Nikita, Tessie and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, this silly grin belongs to a puppy named Speck. Speck is about 6 months old, a heeler mix, happy and friendly. He gets along great with all visitors and other dogs. He is neutered, current on shots, and micro-chipped. He came with some skin issues – which were treated and is clearing up quickly. Speck has good leash skills, rides well in a crate and seems to understand housetraining. To meet this speckled pup, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, don’t let the formal name of Tux fool. This Tux is all about casual and relaxed. Tux is a 9-month-old kitty, healthy, current on shots, neutered, tested leukemia/aids negative and super friendly. He is in a foster home with other pets and has no problem with that. In fact, Tux has no problems with anything – just a real easy-peasy kind of guy. For information on Tux, contact his foster, Sara, at 615-330-6372.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s almost kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Logan is part of family of wild cats brought to the shelter shortly after their birth. The mom is still shy and scared of human interaction, but the three kittens are quickly adjusting. Logan is about 9 months old. She is the friendliest of the kittens. She loves to have a good back scratch and will beg for treats. Volunteers are so happy she has adjusted, because now we can find her a forever home. She is extremely calm and mild mannered, but will need someone who understands her hesitancies while she continues to build her trust.

Her adoption fee is only $25. She will need to be spayed before going to a forever home, which is an additional cost. Call 615-773-5533 to make an appointment to meet this very sweet girl or come during open hours Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the shelter