Pets of the Week

Dottie was born in December 2015 and is a white-and-grey Australian shepherd-pug mix that weighs just 28 pounds. She is a playful little girl who enjoys people more than toys. Dottie loves to give kisses and snuggle when she can. She has a little face that doesn’t really fit her body but that is so cute, anyone can’t help but smile when they see her. She’s a happy little girl that would be even happier if she could run through the grass with her best friend.

Dottie is spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. She just needs to be met in person to appreciate how adorable she is. Talk to the staff about her reduced adoption fee, thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Pepper is a sweet 5-year-old black domestic shorthair that weighs almost 11 pounds. She came to New Leash on Life when her human mom died and is now looking for her fur-ever home. Pepper loves to get head scratches, belly rubs and bunches of attention. She will come running when called, and meow back, however, at times she may be a little shy. Pepper is learning to play and can at time play rough but is learning boundaries.

She is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and vaccinated. Meet her and talk to the staff about reduced adoption fees thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Dottie, Pepper and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, this guy is big and fluffy enough for two names, Tank and Big Love Muffin. He was found recently as an outside roamer, but he has all the manners of a gentlemanly inside guy. He is older – maybe 8-10 years – and has tested feline immune virus positive, which just means he has to be an only cat or a cat in a house with other calm, friendly cats. He is neutered and current on shots. For information on Tank, contact his foster, Susan, at 615-495-8531.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, this dog is a bit of a mystery, so we need the community to help solve this. The friendly Miss was found recently in the Lebanon-Mt. Juliet area. She is friendly, has nice manners and is already spayed. So volunteers think there is an owner out there who is missing her. Anyone with information on the mystery Miss may contact Jo at 703-675-6500. Or for information on adopting her, also call Jo and she can arrange that also. Either way, this sweet gal is waiting for her home.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Denver is a blue-and-white pit bull mix. He is around 2 years old. He was found wandering a Mt. Juliet neighborhood. He is sweet and loving and really wants to be with someone doing whatever they are doing. He is a beautiful dog with lots of energy. He is current on vaccinations and neutered. His adoption fee is $75. He will require an additional bully breed application in addition to the shelter application.

Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet him, or come during “open hours” Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.