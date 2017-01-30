Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

What a wonderful band of brothers these three boys are. Sasha, Smokey and Bubba were found with their umbilical cords still attached when their mom got scared and ran away but didn’t come back. The family who found them five years ago bottle fed them and took care of them until now when they had issues come up and can no longer keep them. Sasha is a stunning longhaired brown tabby that weighs almost 17 pounds. He loves attention and getting love but prefers to come and is averse to being picked up. Sasha is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

Anyone can come meet this awesome young man and talk to the staff about reduced adoption fees thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation. The three brothers have only known each other until now, however, volunteers know it will be difficult to find someone able to take all three and do not expect them to go together.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Selene, Sasha and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, let’s meet Claudie. She loves water. She was scared when first found, but her foster has worked with Claudie to learn to trust and enjoy human companionship again. Claudie was already spayed, so she had been a pet before. She had her shots updated and is tested feline leukemia negative now also. She has an obsession with water, and someone may even find her checking out the bathroom shower right after it was used. Claudie is good with the dogs in her foster home. For information on Claudie, contact the foster, Claudia, at 615-423-2724.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, it’s not quite spring, but it’s Blossom time. Meet Blossom the beagle. She’s a nice gal about 8 years old. OK, maybe a year or two more, but she’s not telling. Blossom came from an area animal control facility – no one was looking for her. She is healthy now, spayed, current on shots and heartworm negative. She has good manners and controls her “beagle bark” well. She plays well with other dogs and loves visitors. For information on this lady, call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Little Bit is not all that little at 42 pounds, but volunteers think the name fits her perfect. She is a 3 or 4-year-old Chihuahua-lab mix that came from a house where she and her brothers had to fend for themselves. She has had a very hard life. Her two brothers have been adopted, but Little Bit is still looking for her forever home. She is scared and missing her brothers that gave her confidence and security. She needs a quiet place with no children. A single, retired person or quiet couple would be ideal. She needs someone who is understanding of her fears, has patience and can help her build trust. She will be a loyal, loving companion to someone who can show her unconditional love and can make her feel safe. Please come visit her and see if she is a good fit for you. She would love to be in a home where she finally feels loved, safe and maybe gets a little spoiled.

Little Bit’s adoption fee is only $75. She is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet this sweet girl, or come during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.