Pets of the Week

He is an adorable little dog with a huge personality. He’s a goofball and is so entertaining to watch. Warrick is always wagging his tail as he greets new people, showing how excited he is to meet them. He was born in 2012, is cream and white and a 23-pound love bug that is neutered, micro-chipped, current on vaccinations and has received a dental check-up.

Warrick came to New Leash on Life from animal control and is now ready to find his fur-ever family. Anyone looking for a fun active dog just has to come and meet him and talk to the staff about reduced adoption fees thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Boomer could be a mascot for any family team. He is a handsome 3-year-old buff domestic shorthair that weighs almost 11 pounds. This young man can be a little shy, however, he loves attention so volunteers hope he will adjust quickly. He has been through a lot of changes in the past few months, and volunteers feel he will do best in a quiet home where he is the only fur-baby. Boomer is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. Come meet this sweet guy and talk to the staff about reduced adoption fees thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation. All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not sure whether they are ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on Programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Warrick, Boomer and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also, visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, this guy is big and fluffy enough for two names, so he can be called Tank or Big Luv Muffin. He was found recently as an outside roamer, but he has all the manners of a gentlemanly inside guy. He is older, maybe 8-10 years old, and has tested FIV positive, which just means he has to be an only cat or a cat in a house with other calm friendly cats. He is neutered and current on shots. For information on Tank or Big Luv Muffin, contact his foster, Susan, at 615-495-8531.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, small but mighty it’s Captain America or Cappy to his friends. And everyone is his friend. Cappy is a Maltese mix only about 6 pounds. He is older, 8-10 years old, but in good health. He is neutered, current on shots and heartworm negative. Cappy was found as a stray and in quite a neglected condition. He has been groomed and will soon be fluffy again. He is good with other dogs – no problem with big dogs – and cats. And he loves meeting people. For information on this charmer, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs, contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com or call 877-449-5395 and a volunteer will explain available help.