Officials, lawmakers tour renovated Cedars of Lebanon

The campgrounds are complete and opened for Memorial Day weekend. The pool opened Saturday.

“This project is part of an overall $170 million effort by the [Gov. Bill] Haslam administration to revitalize state parks,” Hill said. “These investments will help sustain our facilities and enhance the visitors’ experience.”

The $2.2 million campground renovation project included widening and lengthening the campsite pads to accommodate current camping trends, the addition of 50-amp electrical service and providing potable water to all campground loop 3 sites. In addition, the project installed new bathhouses at campground loops 2 and 3. Cedars of Lebanon State Park also recently completed ADA access upgrades across the park.

“I am excited to see this money invested in Cedars of Lebanon State Park,” said Boyd. “These improvements are much needed and will certainly enhance the park, which is a tremendous asset for the people of Wilson County and the surrounding area.”

Pody agreed.

“Cedars of Lebanon State Park is such a Tennessee treasure,” said Pody. “I am very pleased with the renovations which make the park more attractive and welcoming for our local citizens and visitors alike. These new improvements and opportunities will encourage more people to visit and discover this wonderful park system, and I am happy to have supported them.”

“Tennessee State Parks are critical to our local communities,” Hill said. “Our parks generate local tax revenues, create jobs and offer health and wellness opportunities for our citizens.

“Gov. Haslam and the legislature understand the importance of Tennessee State Parks to our local economies and our quality of life, and I’m appreciative for their efforts over the past seven years to make our system one of the best in the nation.”

To make a camping reservation at Cedars of Lebanon State Park, call 615-443-2769 or visit tnstateparks.com/parks/about/cedars-of-lebanon.