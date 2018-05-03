Wildflower festival to bring experts to Cedars of Lebanon

It will mark the 10th year since the event was officially named after the late Elsie Quarterman, professor emerita, from Vanderbilt University. Quarterman was a plant ecologist and conservationist who studied cedar glades and worked to protect not only cedar glades, but also other important natural areas in Tennessee.

From faculty to alumni, MTSU plays a role in the festival.

The Friday-evening program will celebrate the 40th year of the cedar glade wildflower hike with several speakers. Bobby Fulcher, manager of the Cumberland State Scenic Trail, was the ranger naturalist who started the hike in 1978 in reminiscence to the popular Great Smoky Mountains Wildflower Pilgrimage.

In memory of the Quarterman, her former students will share stories. David Duhl, photo editor for the “Wildflowers of Tennessee, the Ohio Valley and the Southern Appalachians,” will present some of his favorite images with a talk titled “Why I Hate the Cedar Glades (Not!) – A Photographer’s Perspective.”

Most Saturday events will proceed rain or shine and begin at 7 a.m. with a bird hike with MTSU alumni Melissa and Roy Turrentine.

Tennessee state botanist and MTSU alumnus Todd Crabtree will lead hikes in the morning and afternoon along with Milo Pyne, senior ecologist with NaturServ, and photographer Darell Hess.

Sharen Bracey, also an MTSU alumnae, will share her edible native foods and jellies. Renowned butterfly author Rita Venable will lead a hike in the afternoon and be available to sign copies of “Butterflies of Tennessee.”

Other programs will include gardening with native plants, a photography workshop, children’s scavenger hunt, a glade geology hike and an evening owl prowl.

The Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park will hold a native plant sale throughout the day.

MTSU biology professor Kim Sadler urges wildflower and outdoor enthusiasts to “come and learn about a unique and interesting ecosystem in your backyard in Middle Tennessee,” she said.

