City to repair broken park equipment

Lebanon City Councilor Joey Carmack said Monday he became aware of the damaged equipment of the weekend and alerted city recreation staff about the equipment.

The damage was to a popular merry-go-round that allowed children to turn themselves using a centerpiece, which was damaged.

“It’s still operational. Parents will just have to push their children from the outside,” Carmack said.

He said the centerpiece had to be ordered, and would likely take about a week or so to repair. He said he could not say for certain what caused the damage.

“Some people have said it was because of teenagers, but I’m not sure what happened,” Carmack said.