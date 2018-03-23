Tennessee State Parks to offer free, guided spring hikes

“Our rangers are trained to share the rich history of Tennessee’s public lands in a way that excites the imagination and leaves you wanting more,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill.

Park rangers will lead guided hikes throughout the day that take visitors past scenic vistas, budding wildflowers and roaring waterfalls. Hikes will range from short, family friendly walks to adventurous, all-day endeavors through a park’s most remote stretches.

A stroll through the cedar glades on the Cedar Glade Trail will be the featured hike Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. It will be an easy half-mile stroll with a park ranger as guide. Participants will focus on wildflowers and the unique ecosystems that harbor many endemic species of wildflowers found only in Middle Tennessee. To register or for more information, call Park Ranger Shauna Bridgers at 615-443-2769 or shauna.bridgers@tn.gov.

Long Hunter State Park will feature its second statewide hike of the year Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sellars Farm on Poplar Hill Road in Watertown. The trail is about 1.5 miles and mostly level, but it must be muddy in places due to recent rain. Participants should wear appropriate shoes, dress accordingly and bring water and sunscreen. For more information, call Long Hunter State Park at 615-885-2422.

Other statewide hikes Tennessee State Parks offers include National Trails Day in June, National Public Lands Day in September, After Thanksgiving Hikes in November and First Day Hikes in January.

For a full list of all planned hikes Saturday, visit tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/spring-hikes.