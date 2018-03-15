West side park future in question

The council approved a loan agreement for up to $5 million for the park in 2016 after Councilor Rick Bell and his family donated 15 acres for the park adjacent to the Hamilton Springs development.

Lebanon Public Works director Jeff Baines said the lowest of three bids for the project came back at about $5.9 million, with the other bids more than $6 million and $7 million.

“You all appropriated $5 million, with $200,000 of that was to go to an area is Ward 2 for some park work. Minus our design fees, that left us, construction-wise, with a number about ($4.2-$4.3 million),” Baines said.

Baines said a group including Bell, Lebanon Parks director William Porter and consultants discussed possible removals from the project to get the possible total number close to $4.3 million.

“The work you guys have done to get this under budget really has cut a lot into what the task force created and what the citizens expect,” Bell said. “Our hope was to build the entire thing for [$4.2 million]. Now, we’re talking about building half of it for [$4.2 million], and I just don’t think that’s a good idea, because that’s not what people expected. That’s not what our goal was.”

The proposed included pathways, pavilions, restrooms, a central water feature and an inclusive playground, as well as an event space, food truck plaza and dog parks for large and small dogs. Baines said portions of walking and running trails, among other key items, could be eliminated to reduce costs.

The group will likely reject the bids at the recommendation of city staff, but noted rebidding the project would not guarantee a bid that comes close to budget, especially if the lowest bidder decides not to rebid on the project.

“We have a plan for that land. Maybe, at some point in the future, the city may want to do it with grants and other types of things, but for now, I just don’t see any reason to do it,” Bell said.

“Everybody planned what it was going to look like for a certain amount of it. If you can’t do half it, that’d be very disappointing I think,” Councilor Tick Bryan said.

Lebanon finance commissioner Stuart Lawson said the bond for the loan would expire at the end of March if the city did not borrow a third of the authorized $5 million, which meant a higher interest rate is likely if the group decided to pursue the project at a later date.

Baines said the city would wait for formal action Tuesday before deciding on the next step in relation to the project.