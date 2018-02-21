Crocus blooms means we survived

They are crocuses of some variety, and they grow wild -- sprouting up in the woods in late winter, beating their domesticated spring cousins to the starting line by several weeks.

The wild crocuses that grow on the hillside across the creek behind my house bloom every year around the first of February. One day the hillside is brown and bleak, the next day it’s a dazzle of white.

This year the wild crocuses sprouted up on Feb. 2. If the groundhog that lives down by the creek poked his head out, I don’t know if he saw his shadow, but he definitely was treated to a carpet of white flowers.

When the crocuses bloom, it signals that we’ve just about survived another winter.

The white blossoms are Mother Nature’s flag of surrender.

Granted, she sometimes violates the truce and sneaks in another snowfall or two. One year a snowstorm hit in mid-February and it was hard to see the delicate little crocuses as they poked their heads through the crust.

But the snow eventually melted and the crocuses survived.

That’s the point.

It means we survived too.

The winter crocuses seem to be saying: “Hang on. It’s almost over.”

Their arrival means turkey season is not far off, and the crappie will start biting soon.

Over the years I’ve studied the clusters of crocuses that revel on the hillside. Each bright-green stem is about five inches tall and so slender that as the white blossom grows, its head bows.

The blossom consists of two delicate side-by-side pedals that resemble folded alabaster butterfly wings.

When I began this column it occurred to me: rather than try to tell you what wild winter crocuses look like, I should take a photo.

I hope you appreciate the effort:

The stream I have to cross – Brown’s Creek, along whose banks Civil War soldiers slaughtered each other for two bloody December days in 1864 – is high and swirling from recent rains and melted ice.

The water that gurgles over a limestone bottom is normally about a foot deep. Today it’s two feet. I plunge into freezing water up to my knees.

But being the intrepid outdoors photographer that I am, I forge on. (My wife had another word for “intrepid” when I sloshed home awhile later, muddy ice water squishing from my boots.)

I climbed up the hillside where the wild crocuses bloom and began snapping pictures. As I moved around, I couldn’t avoid stepping on some of the fragile little flowers. I know it sounds silly for someone who without qualm killed six deer and a coyote last fall, but I felt bad about crushing them.

I got my photos, waded back across the creek, shed my wet, cold clothes, and stored the pictures of the crocuses in my computer. I’ll look at them next winter when an icy wind moans. and sleet rattles against the window pane like No. 8 bird-shot.

They are not mere photos of flowers; they are pictures of hope and promise.