Don Fox Park playground reopens

The city spent $550,000 for the renovation project, which replaced and updated a majority of the playground and will accommodate children with and without special needs.

The playground features swing sets for children in wheelchairs, as well as special shaded areas with musical devices for children to play.

“After talking with [Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash], I thought it was a great time to go ahead and open the park with the weather being so nice,” Lebanon City Councilor Joey Carmack said. “I contacted [Lebanon Parks and Recreation director William Porter] and asked if he would be OK with opening it.”

Porter agreed, and the park opened Monday morning. Nashville Weather Service meteorologists predict unusually high temperatures Tuesday before the possibility of storms Wednesday.

“I hope that everyone is able to enjoy this renovation of the park. It was something that I promised I would push for when running for office, and I did the day after I was sworn in,” Carmack said. “Thanks to the park committee for their hard work and to the mayor and council for supporting me.”

David Hale, Don Fox Park renovation committee chairman, said the renovations kept the castle frontage that has become synonymous with the park.

“We, as a committee, want to keep the castle area up front just because it was a signature of this park,” Hale said last year. “We’re very interested in making sure that we keep some of the original look of it. This was an amazing undertaking 22 years ago.”

Don Fox Community Park opened in May 1995. Hundreds of volunteers, including Cumberland University Kappa Sigma fraternity members and Lebanon High School athletes, worked for a week to complete the 200,000-square-feet stockade playground in the park.