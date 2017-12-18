Gift cards available for state parks

“While entry to all of our state parks is always free, we encourage visitors to explore the many amenities our parks offer,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. “With a gift card for you or a loved one, you can stay in a cozy cabin on Roan Mountain, cruise around Chickamauga Lake or hit the links on one of our nine golf courses.”

Gift card denominations range from $20-$500. They’re available for purchase at all Tennessee Kroger stores and Tennessee State Parks. They will be for sale on amazon.com and giftcardmall.com in December.

The cards are redeemable for park merchandise and experiences, including lodging at campgrounds, cabins and inns, golfing, restaurants, marinas, gift shop items and vacation tours. The state park system features 36 campgrounds, 40 gift shops, 21 parks with cabins, nine golf courses, six inns, eight restaurants and three marinas.

The state worked with Blackhawk Network – a global financial technology company – to distribute and market the gift cards in stores and online. Blackhawk is the largest gift card company in the U.S., and Tennessee is the first state park system with which it has partnered. For more information, visit tnstateparks.com.

Tennessee State Parks were founded in 1937 with the mission to preserve and protect the unique natural, cultural and historic resources of the state. Tennessee State Parks is part of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which exists to enhance the quality of life for citizens of Tennessee and to be stewards of the natural environment.