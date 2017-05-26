Pool opens Saturday at Cedars of Lebanon

Admission is $5 per person for children 2 and older and $2.50 per person for campers and cabin guests. Pictured (front row, from left) are lifeguards Lee Lasater, Justin Andrews, (back row, from left) Hunter Hementoler, Shelby Pinckley, Katelyn Kelsow, Jade Trammell, Alanna Clemmons, Sarah Gunn and Jakob Hall.

The pool will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. until Aug. 1. From Aug. 1 through Labor Day, the pool will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/activities/cedars-of-lebanon-horseback-riding.