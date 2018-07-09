John LaVoe ‘Voe’ Cardiff

Mr. Cardiff, age 66, of Lebanon, died Saturday evening, July 7, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Madison.

Born Feb. 24, 1952, he was the son of the late Nolan and Martha Cartwright Cardiff and was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Lannom Cardiff in 2007; sisters, Mary Cardiff, Norma Walker; infant brother, Walter; and a niece, Joanne Walker.

Voe was a 1970 graduate of Lebanon High School and received a bachelor of science degree from Cumberland University. He was a longtime employee of Toshiba America.

He is survived by his daughter, Kacey Cardiff, of Lebanon; grandsons, Hayden and Noah Pedigo; brothers-in-law, Robert (Tish) Lannom, Clifford Walker; sister-in-law, Pat Lannom; nieces and nephews, Robert (Andrea) Lannom Jr., Andrew (Krystal) Lannom, John (Lisa) Keathley; their sons, Kyle and Nolan, Jamie (Dave) Bonkowski, Jill Hale, and her daughter, Desiree; and dear friends, Cathy Graham and Ben and Mary Johnson.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

